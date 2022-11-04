 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott comes from behind to stop Waverly-Sr 20-10

Eldridge North Scott fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Waverly-Sr during a 20-10 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Waverly-Sr, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Eldridge North Scott through the end of the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks took a 10-7 lead over the Lancers heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Lancers pulled off a stirring 13-0 fourth quarter to trip the Go-Hawks.

Recently on October 21, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant in a football game.

