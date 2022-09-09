 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eldridge North Scott cancels check from Davenport Assumption 31-14

Eldridge North Scott put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Assumption 31-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Lancers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 10-7 in the last stanza.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption played in a 38-14 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

