Eldridge North Scott blanks North Liberty Liberty 21-0
Eldridge North Scott blanks North Liberty Liberty 21-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled North Liberty Liberty, resulting in a shutout win 21-0 during this Iowa football game.

The Lancers' offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at halftime.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the first and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 10 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

