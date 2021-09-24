Eldridge North Scott blanks North Liberty Liberty 21-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled North Liberty Liberty, resulting in a shutout win 21-0 during this Iowa football game.
The Lancers' offense took charge to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at halftime.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the first and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Davenport Assumption in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
