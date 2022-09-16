Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran uses explosive start to detonate Galva 42-16

It was Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Galva 42-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran a 20-0 lead over Galva.
The Wildcats showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 20-8.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-8 final quarter, too.
The last time Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran and Galva played in a 28-18 game on August 28, 2021. For more, click here.
