Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran uses explosive start to detonate Galva 42-16

It was Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Galva 42-16 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran a 20-0 lead over Galva.

The Wildcats showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 20-8.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-8 final quarter, too.

