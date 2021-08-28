 Skip to main content
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran hustles by Galva in victory 28-18
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran hustles by Galva in victory 28-18

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran collected a 28-18 victory over Galva in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran jumped over Galva 28-18 heading to the fourth quarter.

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran's offense thundered to a 16-0 lead over Galva at the intermission.

