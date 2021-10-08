 Skip to main content
East Moline United Township tacks win on Rock Island Alleman 48-7
East Moline United Township tacks win on Rock Island Alleman 48-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but East Moline United Township broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-7 explosion on Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first quarter as East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman were both scoreless.

East Moline United Township's offense stomped on to a 22-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Panthers a 34-0 lead over the Pioneers.

Recently on September 24 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Moline in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

