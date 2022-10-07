East Moline United Township shuts off the power on Rock Island Alleman 47-6

The force was strong for East Moline United Township as it pierced Rock Island Alleman during Friday's 47-6 thumping in an Illinois high school football matchup.

East Moline United Township drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

East Moline United Township roared to a 25-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-0 edge.

