Durant pushes over Wilton 28-8

Durant dumped Wilton 28-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Durant charged in front of Wilton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Beavers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 22-8.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on September 2, Wilton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Durant took on Cascade on September 2 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.