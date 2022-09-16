 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Durant pushes over Wilton 28-8

  • 0

Durant dumped Wilton 28-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Durant charged in front of Wilton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 22-8.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 2, Wilton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Durant took on Cascade on September 2 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News