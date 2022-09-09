Durant claims gritty victory against Goose Lake Northeast 23-22

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Durant did just enough to beat Goose Lake Northeast 23-22 during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Durant faced off on September 10, 2021 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap
