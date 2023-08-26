A suffocating defense helped Dupo handle Port Byron Riverdale 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Dupo darted in front of Port Byron Riverdale 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 20-0 gap over the Rams at the intermission.

Dupo jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

