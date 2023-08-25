Dubuque Wahlert's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Camanche 48-12 in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Dubuque Wahlert moved in front of Camanche 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Dubuque Wahlert steamrolled to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Camanche and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Camanche High School.

