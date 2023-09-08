Dubuque Wahlert recorded a big victory over Clinton 63-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Clinton faced off against Davenport Central and Dubuque Wahlert took on Camanche on Aug. 25 at Dubuque Wahlert.
