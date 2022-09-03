 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dubuque Wahlert finds its way to knock off Davenport Assumption 34-21

  • 0

Dubuque Wahlert rallied over Davenport Assumption for an inspiring 34-21 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles kept a 27-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport Assumption showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-14 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-21.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on September 2, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News