Dubuque Wahlert finds its way to knock off Davenport Assumption 34-21

Dubuque Wahlert rallied over Davenport Assumption for an inspiring 34-21 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.

Davenport Assumption authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles kept a 27-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Davenport Assumption showed its spirit while rallying to within 27-14 in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-21.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.