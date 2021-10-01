 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dubuque Senior tackles Davenport West 45-7
0 Comments

Dubuque Senior tackles Davenport West 45-7

  • 0

Dubuque Senior didn't tinker around with Davenport West. A 45-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.

The Rams drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Dubuque Senior roared ahead of Davenport West 38-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News