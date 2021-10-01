Dubuque Senior tackles Davenport West 45-7

Dubuque Senior didn't tinker around with Davenport West. A 45-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.
The Rams drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
The Rams registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Dubuque Senior roared ahead of Davenport West 38-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Lede AI Sports Desk
