Dubuque Senior races in front to lap Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-28 win over Muscatine in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Muscatine.

The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Muscatine climbed back to within 34-28.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

