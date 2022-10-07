Dubuque Senior races in front to lap Muscatine 48-28

Dubuque Senior rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-28 win over Muscatine in Iowa high school football on October 7.
The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Muscatine.
The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Muscatine climbed back to within 34-28.
There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Dubuque Senior and Muscatine faced off on October 8, 2021 at Dubuque Senior High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 23, Muscatine squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.