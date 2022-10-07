 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Dubuque Senior races in front to lap Muscatine 48-28

  • 0

Dubuque Senior rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 48-28 win over Muscatine in Iowa high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Muscatine.

The Rams registered a 27-14 advantage at halftime over the Muskies.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Muscatine climbed back to within 34-28.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Dubuque Senior and Muscatine faced off on October 8, 2021 at Dubuque Senior High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 23, Muscatine squared off with Cedar Falls in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News