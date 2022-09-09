 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dubuque Senior outclasses Davenport North 27-13

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dubuque Senior prevailed over Davenport North 27-13 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Dubuque Senior darted in front of Davenport North 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Dubuque Senior breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Rams would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Dubuque Senior and Davenport North faced off on September 10, 2021 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap

