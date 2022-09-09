Dubuque Senior outclasses Davenport North 27-13

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dubuque Senior prevailed over Davenport North 27-13 on September 9 in Iowa football.

Dubuque Senior darted in front of Davenport North 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 13-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Dubuque Senior breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Rams would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

