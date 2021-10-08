 Skip to main content
Dubuque Senior makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Muscatine 48-6
Dubuque Senior makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Muscatine 48-6

Dubuque Senior took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Muscatine 48-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Muscatine squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game .

The first quarter gave the Rams a 20-0 lead over the Muskies.

Dubuque Senior's offense took charge to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

Dubuque Senior's command showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

