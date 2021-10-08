Dubuque Senior makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Muscatine 48-6

Dubuque Senior took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Muscatine 48-6 in Iowa high school football action on October 8.
Recently on September 24 , Muscatine squared up on Cedar Falls in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Rams a 20-0 lead over the Muskies.
Dubuque Senior's offense took charge to a 27-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
Dubuque Senior's command showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.