Dubuque Hempstead blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 28-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Dubuque Hempstead's 28-0 beating of Davenport West in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Dubuque Hempstead opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
The Mustangs' command showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the fourth quarter.
