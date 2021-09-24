 Skip to main content
Dubuque Hempstead blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 28-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Dubuque Hempstead's 28-0 beating of Davenport West in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on September 10 , Davenport West squared up on Waterloo West in a football game . For more, click here.

Dubuque Hempstead opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's offense moved to a 14-0 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.

The Mustangs' command showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Dubuque Hempstead's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the fourth quarter.

