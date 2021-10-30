 Skip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley knocks off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42
Downs Tri-Valley knocks off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Downs Tri-Valley nabbed it to nudge past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42 during this Illinois football game.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over Downs Tri-Valley.

Downs Tri-Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

Downs Tri-Valley fended off Taylor Ridge Rockridge's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

