Downs Tri-Valley knocks off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Downs Tri-Valley nabbed it to nudge past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 47-42 during this Illinois football game.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Downs Tri-Valley at the end of the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge came from behind to grab the advantage 21-14 at halftime over Downs Tri-Valley.
Downs Tri-Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-35 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
Downs Tri-Valley fended off Taylor Ridge Rockridge's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
