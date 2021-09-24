Destination, victory: Lena-Winslow tops Fulton 54-7

Lena-Winslow scored early and often in a 54-7 win over Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Panthers stormed in front of the Steamers 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers' offense roared to a 30-7 lead over the Steamers at the intermission.
Lena-Winslow struck to a 38-7 bulge over Fulton as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on September 10 , Fulton squared up on Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.