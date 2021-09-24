 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Lena-Winslow tops Fulton 54-7
Destination, victory: Lena-Winslow tops Fulton 54-7

Lena-Winslow scored early and often in a 54-7 win over Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Panthers stormed in front of the Steamers 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 30-7 lead over the Steamers at the intermission.

Lena-Winslow struck to a 38-7 bulge over Fulton as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on September 10 , Fulton squared up on Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

