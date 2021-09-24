Destination, victory: Cedar Falls tops Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 42-7 win over Muscatine for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.
Cedar Falls drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
Cedar Falls' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 42-7 tie.
