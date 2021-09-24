 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Destination, victory: Cedar Falls tops Muscatine 42-7
0 Comments

Destination, victory: Cedar Falls tops Muscatine 42-7

  • 0

Cedar Falls stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 42-7 win over Muscatine for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Cedar Falls drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

Cedar Falls' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 42-7 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News