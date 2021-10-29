Denied; Waukon blunts Camanche 40-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Waukon squeeze Camanche 40-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 29.
Waukon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.
Waukon's offense thundered to a 19-0 lead over Camanche at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
