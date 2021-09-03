Denied; Quincy Notre Dame blunts Rock Island Alleman 59-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Quincy Notre Dame stuffed Rock Island Alleman 59-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.
The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
Quincy Notre Dame's offense stormed to a 52-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
Quincy Notre Dame opened with a 21-0 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
