Denied; Quincy blunts Rock Island Alleman 48-0

No need for worry, Quincy's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Rock Island Alleman on October 15 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Quincy a 48-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.
Recently on October 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.