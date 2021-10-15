 Skip to main content
Denied; Quincy blunts Rock Island Alleman 48-0
Denied; Quincy blunts Rock Island Alleman 48-0

No need for worry, Quincy's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 48-0 shutout of Rock Island Alleman on October 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Quincy a 48-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the second and final quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Geneseo in a football game . For more, click here.

