Denied; Peru St. Bede blunts Sherrard 53-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Peru St. Bede on Friday as it blanked Sherrard 53-0 on August 27 in Illinois football.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
The Bruins opened a massive 30-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.
Lede AI Sports Desk
