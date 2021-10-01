Denied; Eldridge North Scott blunts Burlington 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eldridge North Scott on Friday as it blanked Burlington 42-0 on October 1 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave the Lancers a 14-0 lead over the Grayhounds.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 halftime score.
Eldridge North Scott pulled ahead over Burlington when the fourth quarter began 28-0.
Lede AI Sports Desk
