 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denied; Eldridge North Scott blunts Burlington 42-0
0 Comments

Denied; Eldridge North Scott blunts Burlington 42-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eldridge North Scott on Friday as it blanked Burlington 42-0 on October 1 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave the Lancers a 14-0 lead over the Grayhounds.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 halftime score.

Eldridge North Scott pulled ahead over Burlington when the fourth quarter began 28-0.

Recently on September 17 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jaylon Johnson gains a measure of respect

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News