Denied; Bettendorf blunts Cedar Falls 28-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Bettendorf stuffed Cedar Falls 28-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The Bulldogs darted in front of the Tigers 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Bettendorf's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Cedar Falls at the intermission.
Bettendorf's supremacy showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
