Denied: Aledo Mercer County blunts Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on scoreboard 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 43-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 36-0 intermission margin at the Titans' expense.

Aledo Mercer County thundered to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop squared off with October 22, 2021 at Aledo Mercer County High School last season.

Recently on October 7, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Fairbury Prairie Central in a football game.

