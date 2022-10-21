Denied: Aledo Mercer County blunts Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop on scoreboard 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 43-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 21.

Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 36-0 intermission margin at the Titans' expense.

Aledo Mercer County thundered to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

