Defensive dominance: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stymies Dubuque Hempstead 35-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squeeze Dubuque Hempstead 35-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.
The Spartans' determination showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.