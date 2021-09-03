 Skip to main content
Defensive dominance: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stymies Dubuque Hempstead 35-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squeeze Dubuque Hempstead 35-0 in a shutout effort in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.

The Spartans' determination showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

