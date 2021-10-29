Decorah edges Eldridge North Scott in tough test 14-10

Decorah broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Eldridge North Scott 14-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Eldridge North Scott started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Decorah at the end of the first quarter.
Eldridge North Scott came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over Decorah.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Vikings' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over the Lancers.
