 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decorah edges Eldridge North Scott in tough test 14-10
0 Comments

Decorah edges Eldridge North Scott in tough test 14-10

  • 0

Decorah broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Eldridge North Scott 14-10 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 15 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Eldridge North Scott started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Decorah at the end of the first quarter.

Eldridge North Scott came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over Decorah.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Vikings' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over the Lancers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears defense looking to recoup lost pride

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News