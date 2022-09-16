 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West tames Davenport Central's offense 42-0

  • 0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Davenport West bottled Davenport Central 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Davenport West moved in front of Davenport Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

Recently on September 2 , Davenport West squared off with Davenport North in a football game .

