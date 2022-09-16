Davenport West tames Davenport Central's offense 42-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Davenport West bottled Davenport Central 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Davenport West moved in front of Davenport Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.