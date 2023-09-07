Davenport West posted a narrow 28-20 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 7.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense moved in front for a 16-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Davenport West 20-16.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Falcons' defeat of the Warriors.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North.

