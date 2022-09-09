Davenport West paints near-perfect picture in win over Waterloo West 46-20

Davenport West showed top form to dominate Waterloo West during a 46-20 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 12-8 lead over Waterloo West.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 33-20 lead over the Wahawks at halftime.

Davenport West stormed to a 39-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Wahawks 7-0 in the final quarter.

