Davenport West nets nifty victory over Davenport North 20-13

Davenport West walked the high-wire before edging Davenport North 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.

