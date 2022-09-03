Davenport West nets nifty victory over Davenport North 20-13

Davenport West walked the high-wire before edging Davenport North 20-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Falcons registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Falcons, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 final quarter, too.
The last time Davenport North and Davenport West played in a 17-14 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
