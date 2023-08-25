Davenport West fought ahead of Davenport North 13-6 in a close game in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West took an early lead by forging a 13-6 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport North faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Davenport West High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.