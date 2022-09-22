Davenport West escapes Dubuque Hempstead in thin win 14-7

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 in Iowa high school football on September 22.
Dubuque Hempstead authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.
