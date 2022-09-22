 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West escapes Dubuque Hempstead in thin win 14-7

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 in Iowa high school football on September 22.

Dubuque Hempstead authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport West squared off with September 24, 2021 at Dubuque Hempstead High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Davenport West squared off with Waterloo West in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

