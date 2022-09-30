Davenport West denies Dubuque Senior's challenge 28-10

Davenport West put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Dubuque Senior in a 28-10 decision on September 30 in Iowa football action.

Davenport West jumped in front of Dubuque Senior 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Falcons held on with a 13-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

