Davenport West blanks Clinton 14-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport West followed in overpowering Clinton 14-0 in Iowa high school football action on August 26.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the third and final quarters.
The Falcons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead over the River Kings.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.