Davenport West blanks Clinton 14-0
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport West followed in overpowering Clinton 14-0 in Iowa high school football action on August 26.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the third and final quarters.

The Falcons' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead over the River Kings.

