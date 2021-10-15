 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport North takes down Muscatine 34-13
0 Comments

Davenport North takes down Muscatine 34-13

  • 0

Davenport North's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 34-13 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 1, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport North took on Iowa City on September 30 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap

Davenport North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.

Davenport North's offense moved to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

The Wildcats roared over the Muskies when the fourth quarter began 28-6.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: More Bears COVID-19 concerns

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News