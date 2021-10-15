Davenport North takes down Muscatine 34-13

Davenport North's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Muscatine during a 34-13 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Davenport North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
Davenport North's offense moved to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
The Wildcats roared over the Muskies when the fourth quarter began 28-6.
