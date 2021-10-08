Davenport North pushes over Davenport Central 34-19

Riding a wave of production, Davenport North dunked Davenport Central 34-19 during this Iowa football game.
In recent action on September 24, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on September 24 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
The Wildcats opened with a 13-6 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.
Davenport North's offense moved to a 20-12 lead over Davenport Central at halftime.
Davenport North's control showed as it carried a 27-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
