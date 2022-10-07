Davenport North blanks Davenport Central 39-0

A suffocating defense helped Davenport North handle Davenport Central 39-0 during this Iowa football game.
Davenport North opened with a 13-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a massive 33-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Davenport North thundered to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Davenport North and Davenport Central played in a 34-19 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on September 23 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
