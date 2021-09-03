Davenport Central staggers Clinton with punishing performance 48-23

Davenport Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton with an all-around effort during this 48-23 victory at Clinton High on September 3 in Iowa football action.
Davenport Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-15 advantage over Clinton.
Davenport Central registered a 27-15 advantage at halftime over Clinton.
Davenport Central drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
