 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Central staggers Clinton with punishing performance 48-23
0 Comments

Davenport Central staggers Clinton with punishing performance 48-23

  • 0

Davenport Central offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton with an all-around effort during this 48-23 victory at Clinton High on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Davenport Central took control in the third quarter with a 34-15 advantage over Clinton.

Davenport Central registered a 27-15 advantage at halftime over Clinton.

Davenport Central drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News