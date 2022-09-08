Davenport Central slides past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in fretful clash 19-12

Davenport Central weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 19-12 victory against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson during this Iowa football game.
Last season, Davenport Central and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on September 9, 2021 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
