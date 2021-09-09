 Skip to main content
Davenport Central pours it on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7
Davenport Central pours it on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport Central broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-7 explosion on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school football on September 9.

Davenport Central's power showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Davenport Central's offense struck to a 35-7 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.

The Blue Devils moved in front of the J-Hawks 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

