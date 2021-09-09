Davenport Central pours it on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Davenport Central broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-7 explosion on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school football on September 9.
Recently on August 27 , Davenport Central squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . Click here for a recap
Davenport Central's power showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Davenport Central's offense struck to a 35-7 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.
The Blue Devils moved in front of the J-Hawks 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
