Davenport Assumption rolled past Solon for a comfortable 34-7 victory at Davenport Assumption High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 6-0 lead over Solon.

The Knights opened a modest 13-7 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Davenport Assumption and Solon were both scoreless.

The Knights cruised through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Solon and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

