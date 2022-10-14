 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption trips Vinton-Shellsburg in tenacious tussle 12-7

Davenport Assumption showed its poise to outlast a game Vinton-Shellsburg squad for a 12-7 victory in Iowa high school football on October 14.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the halftime locker room.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Davenport Assumption and Vinton-Shellsburg were both scoreless.

The Vikings' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Knights.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with October 14, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School last season.

Recently on September 30, Davenport Assumption squared off with Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a football game.

