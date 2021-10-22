Davenport Assumption rains all over Maquoketa 42-14

Davenport Assumption didn't tinker around with Maquoketa. A 42-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Van Horne Benton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
Lede AI Sports Desk
