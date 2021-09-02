Davenport Assumption overpowers Dubuque Wahlert in thorough beating 48-14

Dubuque Wahlert had no answers as Davenport Assumption roared to a 48-14 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 2.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 final quarter.
The Knights' dominance showed as they carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights' offense stormed to a 27-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption darted in front of Dubuque Wahlert 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.