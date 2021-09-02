 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption overpowers Dubuque Wahlert in thorough beating 48-14
Dubuque Wahlert had no answers as Davenport Assumption roared to a 48-14 victory in Iowa high school football action on September 2.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 7-7 final quarter.

The Knights' dominance showed as they carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knights' offense stormed to a 27-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption darted in front of Dubuque Wahlert 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

