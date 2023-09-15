Davenport Assumption dominated from start to finish in an imposing 30-6 win over Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Knights fought to a 16-6 halftime margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North.

