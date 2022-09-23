 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption defeats Central DeWitt in lopsided affair 31-10

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Davenport Assumption put away Central DeWitt 31-10 in Iowa high school football on September 23.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense pulled in front for a 21-3 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 3-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt squared off with September 23, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

