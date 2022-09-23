Davenport Assumption defeats Central DeWitt in lopsided affair 31-10

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Davenport Assumption put away Central DeWitt 31-10 in Iowa high school football on September 23.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense pulled in front for a 21-3 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt each scored in the third quarter.

The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 3-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.