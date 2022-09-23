Davenport Assumption defeats Central DeWitt in lopsided affair 31-10

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Davenport Assumption put away Central DeWitt 31-10 in Iowa high school football on September 23.
Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.
The Knights' offense pulled in front for a 21-3 lead over the Sabers at halftime.
Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt each scored in the third quarter.
The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 3-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt squared off with September 23, 2021 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 9, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Davenport Assumption took on Eldridge North Scott on September 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.